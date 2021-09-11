U.S. Army Reserve member overdue and missing from solo hike in Yosemite National Park

A member of the United States Army Reserve who left for a solo hike in Yosemite National Park and possibly to go kayaking was two days’ overdue and declared missing Saturday.

Joel Thomazin — a 31-year-old from the small town of Denair near Turlock in Stanislaus County — was planning to hike from Hetch Hetchy to Lake Eleanor and return to Hetch Hetchy, according to a post on Yosemite National Park’s Facebook page.

The hike began Monday and he was due out Thursday, according to the Park Service.

Thomazin is described as a standing 5 feet, 10 inches, with buzzed brown-colored hair.

He is said to have had a Kelty brand yellow and gray backpack, green sleeping bag, blue/green hammock, tan or blue zip-off pants and a bright red inflatable kayak.

Anyone in the area of Miguel Meadow, Lake Eleanor or on the trails around Hetch Hetchy since Monday, or who might have any other information regarding Thomazin, is asked to contact Yosemite Search and Rescue at 209-238-7046.

According to a Linkedin page for Thomazin, he is a member of the Army Reserve and works at Sanny Bros. Royalty Restoration in Modesto.

The Linkedin account also lists Thomazin as an alum of Stanislaus State and a Sonora Union High graduate.