Gilroy police officer shoots, kills man who opened fire

The Associated Press

GIRLOY, Calif.

A Gilroy police officer shot and killed a man who shot at him outside a post office Wednesday morning, police said.

The officer answering a report of an intoxicated man went to the location at around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Within seconds, the man fired a gun at the officer, who fired back, police said.

The man died at a local trauma center. His name wasn't immediately released.

The officer wasn't hurt.

Girloy is 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.

