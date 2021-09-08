California
Gilroy police officer shoots, kills man who opened fire
A Gilroy police officer shot and killed a man who shot at him outside a post office Wednesday morning, police said.
The officer answering a report of an intoxicated man went to the location at around 2:30 a.m., police said.
Within seconds, the man fired a gun at the officer, who fired back, police said.
The man died at a local trauma center. His name wasn't immediately released.
The officer wasn't hurt.
Girloy is 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.
