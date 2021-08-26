Kamala Harris to miss Gavin Newsom’s recall defense rally after deadly Kabul bombings

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two as she departs Vietnam at Noi Bai International airport, following her first official trip to Asia, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Vice President Kamala Harris will not not attend a planned campaign rally with Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, amid a series of deadly bombings Thursday in Afghanistan capital of Kabul.

Harris, who spent the past week meeting with foreign leaders in southeast Asia, will return to Washington after a stop in Hawaii, according to Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to the vice president.

It was not immediately clear if the vice president would reschedule a visit to her home state, with just weeks to go before Newsom faces voters in a Sept. 14 recall election.

Nathan Click, spokesman for Newsom’s recall defense, said the campaign has not yet scheduled a new event with Harris.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that at least 12 U.S. service members died following two explosions near the airport in Kabul.