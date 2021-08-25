Driver shoves woman into stolen van in jarring video, California cops say. ‘I hate you’

A woman climbs out of a white van stopped on a residential street before the driver races around the vehicle to try to push her back in, a video shows.

The two can be seen struggling in the video, filmed Sunday in Campbell, California, before he shoves her inside and closes the door. The man then drives the van away.

Campbell police posted the alarming bystander video to YouTube on Monday to ask for help investigating the incident.

Officers responded to reports of the 2:50 p.m. disturbance at West Campbell Avenue and La Vonne Drive but the van, later discovered to be stolen from San Jose, sped away from the investigators, police said.

The video has no audio but police say onlookers heard the woman scream, “I don’t want to get in” and “I hate you” during the struggle.

Police described the van as a 2019 white Ford transit van with California license plate 04135W2 and Gijon Logistics Inc. logos on both sides. The van was reported stolen Friday.

Police ask that anyone with information call their 24-hour dispatch center at 408-866-2101 or investigators at 408-871-5190. Anonymous tipsters can call 408-866-5191

Campbell is a city of 41,000 people in Santa Clara County, southwest of San Jose.

