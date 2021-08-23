Driver rapes 16-year-old hitchhiker, then strands her on roadside, California cops say

A 44-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexual assault and rape of a minor after police say he picked up a 16-year-old hitchhiker and assaulted her. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 44-year-old man picked up a 16-year-old hitchhiker in May, raped her and left her stranded on the side of the road, California police said.

In May, the teen told deputies at the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office she was raped on the side of the road in unincorporated San Jose by the man who picked her up, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nearly three months later, Edisson Garcia-Guzman was arrested Sunday on charges of sexual assault and rape of a minor.

“Sheriff’s Office Detectives from the Sexual Assault Investigations Unit (SAIU) conducted an extensive investigation which led to the identification of Garcia-Guzman,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “SAIU Detectives interviewed Garcia-Guzman where he admitted to meeting with the female juvenile during the night of the assault. “

The girl told deputies she was hitchhiking when a man she didn’t know picked her up. He told her a fake name and gave her alcohol, officials said.

Then police said he “physically and sexually assaulted” the teen on the side of the road and left her stranded.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who may have had “inappropriate contact” with Garcia-Guzman to contact its office at 408-808-4500.

If you have been sexually assaulted and need confidential support, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available at 800-656-4673.

