Famed Cavalli penthouse high over L.A. for sale for $21 million. See the luxury home

The Cavalli Penthouse on the 38th floor of the famed Century building in Los Angeles, California, is on the market, offering luxury design and sprawling views of the city and Pacific Ocean for $21 million.

The newly renovated penthouse at 1 West Century Drive spans 5,254 square feet with two bedrooms and four baths. The residence is offered fully furnished with unique custom finishes and furnishings from Roberto Cavalli and Gianfranco Ferre, according to the official property listing.

Guests step off the elevator into a private lobby with onyx and mahogony parquet flooring and cross into a great room featuring an onyx bar, an oversized gas fireplace within a marble wall from Spain, hidden built-in shelving and an expansive outdoor terrace with a fire pit.

More than 150 full-length stone slabs were hand-picked by designers at the home and shipped from Italy, according to Robb’s Report. Cranes brought the slabs up 38 floors to the penthouse.

The video above shows more of the design.

The interior offers a flexible layout with a Ferre-designed kitchen, two large bedrooms with luxurious en-suite baths, massive walk-in custom closets, a private sauna, two additional private terraces and a separate office with library.

The Century building features extensive gardens designed by .andscape architect Pamela Burton, concierge, gated security, a pool and jacuzzi with private cabanas, fitness studio, movie theater, business center and valet parking.

The penthouse sits two floors below the former Penthouse 40 that Matthew Perry sold in June 2021 for $21.6 million.

Cassandra Petersen of Coldwell Banker, Tomer Fridman at Compass and Alexandra Cooper at The Icon Realty are the listing agents.

Petersen represented the actor in the Penthouse 40 sale.

