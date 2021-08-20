Could writing in Gavin Newsom’s name save his tenure as governor? Here’s what we know

With Gov. Gavin Newsom’s tenure on the line, ballots are already going out to voters in what’s shaping up to be a tightly contested recall election. By Sept. 14, California voters will decide not only whether Newsom should remain in office, but who should replace him for the short remainder of his term if he’s ousted.

Despite California’s staunchly blue-state status, polls show a close race, which some experts say might reflect an extra dose of enthusiasm on the right. Bearing that in mind, voters are wondering whether there’s a way Newsom could lose on the first question asking whether Newsom should be recalled, but ultimately survive if enough voters write in his name on the second question.

Remember, candidates running to replace Newsom require only a plurality of votes to secure a victory, not a majority. With more than 40 candidates, mostly Republicans, appearing on the ballot, votes could split in a multitude of directions.

So, is it possible? Could writing in Newsom’s name save his tenure as governor?

The answer to that question is a resounding no. Only certified write-in candidates are counted, a spokesperson for the California Secretary of State confirmed to The Sacramento Bee over email. Because the subject of a recall is prohibited from being a candidate, a write-in vote for Newsom will not be counted, the spokesperson said. Long story short, if you don’t want Newsom to go, the only ballot action that will make a difference is voting no on the first question.

Though it’s pointless to write in Newsom’s name, a list of the candidates who do qualify as write-ins will be available on Sept. 3, the spokesperson said. In terms of writing in a different person, the California Democratic Party is discouraging voting for anyone —not even another member of the party — in response to the second question. Democratic voters should leave the second question on the ballot blank, according to the party’s guidance.

Unlike in 2003, when Gov. Gray Davis, also a Democrat, was recalled, Newsom’s lieutenant governor has not come forward as a candidate in the replacement race. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is actively supporting Newsom in the recall.