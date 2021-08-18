California
Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ agency where 10 died in mass shooting, California cops say
A 55-year-old man training to be a bus driver has been arrested after threatening to “shoot up” a San Jose transit agency where 10 people died in a mass shooting in May.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Frank Rene Lopez on suspicion of making criminal threats Tuesday after a co-worker reported the Monday comment to a Valley Transportation Authority supervisor, KPIX reported.
Deputes said Lopez told a co-worker, “If I don’t pass, I’m going to come back in here and take care of business and shoot up the place,” after failing a quiz, according to the station.
But Lopez later insisted he was only joking and quoting a movie, The Mercury News reported.
A disgruntled VTA worker killed nine people and himself at the agency’s light rail yard May 26, McClatchy News reported. He was later identified as Samuel Cassidy, 57, a 20-year employee.
Cassidy was found with two semiautomatic handguns and 11 magazines, Sheriff Laurie Smith said. Investigators also found bomb-making materials in his work locker and home.
“This could have been a lot worse than what it was, unfortunately,” Santa Clara County Sheriff’s spokesperson Russell Davis said at a briefing.
