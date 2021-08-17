Tiny El Dorado County elementary school destroyed in Caldor Fire

The Caldor Fire consumed an El Dorado County elementary school Tuesday afternoon, as firefighters fought to keep the blazes contained.

Walt Tyler Elementary school, home to a small number of students from transitional kindergarten to third grade, burned down in Grizzly Flats. Tuesday night had been scheduled as the campus’ back to school night, according to the Pioneer Union School District.

All that remains of the school is the charred playground.

Residents in parts of the foothills were evacuated Monday and Tuesday as the Caldor Fire spread. The state Office of Emergency Services said more than 2,500 El Dorado County residents were evacuated, including parts of Pollock Pines, near Sly Park Educational Center campgrounds.

Sly Park Environmental Education Center, where Sacramento-area students attend week-long outdoor science camps, was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. By Tuesday, all Sly Park staff were evacuated, according to the Sacramento Office of Education.

Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service officials confirmed structures have been destroyed, but said it remains too dangerous for a full damage assessment. Sacramento Bee journalists at the scene confirmed multiple homes have been destroyed in Grizzly Flats, as well as its Post Office.