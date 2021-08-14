California mega-church offers COVID vaccine ‘religious exemption’ in public Instagram post

Members of Destiny Christian Church line up to go inside the building before the 11 a.m. service in Rocklin on Sunday, July 19, 2020. The church, whiich has defied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 shutdown orders, plans to provide “religious exemptions” to the COVID vaccine. dkim@sacbee.com

Destiny Christian Church in Rocklin, which openly defied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 shutdown orders, now plans to provide “religious exemptions” to people who want to avoid getting vaccinated.

Pastor Greg Fairrington, who has frequently thumbed his nose at Newsom from the pulpit and has endorsed the gubernatorial recall, said in a post on Instagram that the mega-church plans to hand out exemptions at services on Sunday. Newsom has been mandating vaccines for state government workers and California’s healthcare workers.

Employers, schools and other institutions have the broad legal authority to require vaccinations of their employees and members, except for those with medical conditions or claiming religious exemptions.

Lawyers say that employers should weigh the request on whether the religious objection is “sincerely held.” In his Instagram post, Fairrington did not provide any Christian or church doctrine against vaccines. In fact, he said, “We are not anti-vaccine, but we are pro freedom.”

Fairrington made his offer as an increasing number of employers are demanding vaccines of their workers; the city of Sacramento warned its employees Friday they could be terminated if they’re not vaccinated by Sept. 1.

It wasn’t immediately clear what form Destiny Church’s exemptions would take, although Fairrington showed a form on the Instagram post that he said was vetted by attorneys. Church officials weren’t available for comment Friday.

“Hundreds of people have reached out to us asking what to do about the mandatory vaccination requirements when they feel morally compromised to do so,” the pastor wrote on Instagram. “We are excited to announce that starting this Sunday, we will have religious exemptions available to people who have religious objection. We are not anti-vaccine, but we are pro freedom.”

On the Instagram post, a commenter asked if she had to be a member of the church to get the exemption. Fairrington replied by asking that person to email the church.

In another comment, he said: “For those asking how they can get it online: if you live local, you can pick up an exemption after each service on Sundays. For those asking who attend our online campus that don’t live local, please email” the church.

Legal experts say Fairrington has crossed some boundaries with his pronouncements on Sundays. Specifically, they say his endorsement of the Sept. 14 recall election likely violates the Internal Revenue Service’s prohibition on religious leaders’ making endorsements on political candidates. But they added that the church probably wouldn’t lose its tax-exempt status.

