UC Merced considering delaying in-person instruction to address student housing shortage

Construction crews continue work on the Merced Station apartment complex located at 2980 East Yosemite Avenue in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The University of California, Merced is seeking approval to delay the start of in-person instruction after learning about 1,000 of its students are still looking for local housing.

The start of the fall semester is still scheduled for Aug. 25, but the university is considering delaying in-person instruction until Aug. 30.

According to a campus-wide email update issued Thursday, “providing the additional days before in-person instruction begins will allow more time to resolve the housing situation.” In a virtual town hall held Thursday evening, university officials said that since students affected by the housing shortage are enrolled in most of UC Merced’s courses, the university isn’t able to make a hybrid instruction plan available for the fall semester, so a delayed in-person start date was proposed instead.

Many of those now looking for housing were set to move into Merced Station apartments, located close to campus and intended for student use. However, construction delays have pushed back the apartment’s opening, leaving hundreds without housing. Over 500 students with leases at Merced Station will be provided with beds at local hotels until they are able to move into their apartments, according to the email.

The university expects Merced Station to open in mid to late September.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Merced Station and university officials were not available to comment.

In addition to those students affected by the Merced Station construction delays, UC Merced has identified around 500 other students who are still looking for housing for a variety of reasons.

The university is working to add additional beds to their on-campus housing, pending fire marshal approval, in dorms that were designed for triple occupancy but are currently set up as double rooms. according to the email. Additionally, a small group of first year students will be able to participate in a “Virtual First Year Program,” where they will complete their fall semester online.

UC Merced has also reserved 120 beds in local hotels — with an additional 240 beds pending — “to provide more housing should the above options be insufficient for our fall student needs.”

Veronica Medrano’s son will be a sophomore this fall. The family lives in Richmond. He applied for on-campus housing, but five weeks ago, the university informed him that he didn’t have an assigned room. Since then, Medrano has been looking for apartments or rooms off-campus, without much luck. And communication from the university has been scarce.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I went into the year thinking we’re good, he has housing,” she said. “Then all of a sudden, he’s like, ‘Mom, I just got a email from the school that I didn’t get into the dorms.’”

Medrano was under the impression that her son would be guaranteed housing, but now, with the school year fast approaching, she doesn’t even know if her son is on the waitlist for the dorms.

During Thursday’s town hall, Charles Nies, the vice chancellor for student affairs, said the university is also looking at “other ways that we might be able to free up some space or help support students who are looking for accommodations, but might be within commuting distance.”

Despite the frustration, Medrano said she understands the university’s “hands were tied” when it came to the housing situation, with many factors outside its control.

“They should have alerted us long before,” she said. “The more time we could have had, the better it would have been... I don’t think there was very much more that could have been done.”

University officials expect a final decision about the in-person start date to be announced Monday, Aug. 16.

‘This story was produced with financial support from the Stanislaus Community Foundation, along with the GroundTruth Project’s Report for America initiative. The Modesto Bee maintains full editorial control of this work.

To help fund The Bee’s economic development reporter with Report for America, go to https://bit.ly/ModestoBeeRFA

Help us cover your community through The Modesto Bee's partnership with Report For America, with financial support from the Stanislaus Community Foundation.



Your contribution helps to fund Kristina Karisch's coverage of economic development and recovery in Stanislaus County, as well as future RFA journalists in our newsroom. Donate to Report for America