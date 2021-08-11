California state workers: Help us report on COVID-19 as you go back to the office

Uncertainty still abounds in many California state government offices a year and a half into the coronavirus pandemic.

The surge of the delta variant is driving new infections in California at the quickest rate yet, introducing new questions about returning to state offices.

Departments are working out details of new vaccination mandates. There’s no permanent telework policy. Employees who couldn’t telecommute are waiting to find out if they’ll receive hazard pay.

The Sacramento Bee State Worker is monitoring developments in these areas and more. We want to check in with state employees to find out what we might be missing, using the form below.

The form is designed to keep you anonymous, but if you’d like to hear from us, feel free to include contact information in one of the text fields. We will keep all of your information private.

