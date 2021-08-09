Video captures police chase through Santa Rosa streets, ending in crash

A police pursuit in Santa Rosa, California, on August 7, 2021. ended when a vehicle reported stolen crashed into a second car at an intersection, with a police helicopter capturing the impact.

The Sonoma Sheriff said the suspect “intentionally rammed” into a patrol vehicle during the chase, before the crash at Yulupa and Hoen avenues. The video shows the incident, including the crash.

Two suspects, along with the victim of the crash, were hospitalized, according to local reports.

The driver of the car hit by the suspects’ vehicle was traveling with his wife and two children, Santa Rosa Police Lieut Marcus Sprague told the Press Democrat. They were treated, but not badly hurt, Sprague said.