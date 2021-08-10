Police shoot robbery suspect after California crash

Police shot and wounded a robbery suspect after he crashed his car following a chase in Southern California, authorities said.

Officers in the city of Signal Hill began chasing a suspect vehicle following a reported robbery at a grocery store late Sunday.

The officers lost sight of the car but police in neighboring Long Beach then spotted it crashed into another vehicle, NBC 4 News reported.

The driver was not at the crash site but witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who approached the man, said Long Beach police spokeswoman Karen Owens.

That's when the officers opened fire, striking the suspect, Owens said.

A loaded gun was found at the scene, she said.

Police didn't immediately say if the suspect fired.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition.