1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Southern California home

A man was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting related to a real estate dispute among family members at a Southern California home, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire late Saturday morning and found three victims outside the house in Huntington Beach, a police statement said.

“While officers were evacuating the victims, a male, who was believed to be the shooter, came out of the residence with a superficial gunshot wound,” the statement said.

Paramedics took all the victims to a hospital, where one died, police Capt. Tim Martin said.

Huntington Beach Police Chief Julian Harvey said the three people who were injured were expected to survive, among them the suspected shooter, who was in custody.

Officials did not immediately explain the suspect's connection to the victims, the Orange County Register reported.

The shooting was related to a family dispute involving property on Operetta Drive in the coastal city, Harvey said.

The preliminary investigation found the dispute involved the upcoming sale of the house, police said.

“A group of real estate professionals accompanied a family member to view the residence when the shooting took place,” the police statement said.

Additional details including the names of the victims and suspect were not immediately available.