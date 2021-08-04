Rangers scale back the search for a missing hiker in Yosemite National Park

Richard Judd, 69, was reported missing in Yosemite National Park after leaving his camp on a hike Sunday, July 25, 2021. Park officials are asking for help from anyone who might have seen him.

Rangers at Yosemite National Park have scaled back on the search for a hiker who has been missing since July 25.

Richard Judd, 69, of Berkeley was reportedly last seen as he embarked on a hike from his camp at Lower Merced Pass Lake to Red Peak Pass. Scott Gediman, a spokesperson for the park, said Wednesday that “we’re entering the limited continuous search mode.”

That means the search will continue, but a smaller number of people will be assigned to the effort. “Basically, we never ‘end’ a search until there is a resolution,” Gediman said, whether a person is found alive or dead. “However, as time goes on with a search, we have to evaluate the time of the search, what has been accomplished, resources allocated, etc.”

Gediman said that a day pack was found, along with a few other clues that are being investigated by rangers.

When he was last seen, Judd was wearing a blue shirt and gray pants, and was using white trekking poles and carrying a navy blue day pack. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has short graying hair and a beard.

Lower Merced Pass Lake is at an elevation of about 8,800 feet. Red Peak Pass, about 3.5 miles by trail from the lake, is at an elevation of just over 11,000 feet.

In social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter last week, park service investigators asked for the public’s help if they spotted Judd.

“Information from other visitors is often very helpful in missing person investigations,” rangers said in a July 26 Facebook post asking people to report if they’ve seen the missing man. “If you may have seen or talked to Richard Judd, or if you have information that could help, please contact us.”

People can report sightings of Judd by calling the park investigative service tip line or sending a text message to 888-653-0009, by email at nps_isb@nps.gov ⁣, or calling the emergency number 911.

