Multiple closures in South Lake Tahoe after chipmunks test positive for plague

Pictured is a chipmunk in a cabin. Multiple chipmunks have tested positive for the plague along the south shore of Lake Tahoe. Officials have closed several recreation areas to do vector control treatment

Officials have closed recreation sites in South Lake Tahoe after some chipmunks tested positive for the plague.

Taylor Creek Visitor Center, Kiva Beach and their respective parking areas will be closed throughout the week, the Tahoe Daily Tribune reports.

Vector control from the National Forest Service will finish eradication treatments in these areas by Thursday.

There was no human contact with the chipmunks that tested positive, according to El Dorado County spokesperson Carla Hass.

The Tallac Historic Site and Kiva picnic parking area will remain open. The closed facilities will likely reopen by the weekend, according to the Forest Service.

El Dorado County Public Health urged caution around animals that can carry the plague.