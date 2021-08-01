Woman shot sitting in car in Fresno with 6-year-old daughter in back seat dies at hospital

Police say Jacqueline Flores was shot as she sat in a parked vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Jacqueline Flores, a 25-year-old woman shot while sitting in a parked car with her 6-year-old daughter in the back seat, has died three days after the incident in southwest Fresno, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Fresno Police responded to a call about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shooting victim and found Flores in her car at Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue, near Chandler Airport.

The city’s ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system had reported a seven-round activation at the intersection, police said.

Emergency Medical Services performed lifesaving efforts and Flores was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in grave condition. Her daughter was not hit, though a bullet did enter the rear window where she was sitting.

Flores died Friday at the hospital, according to Tony Botti, the county Sheriff/Coroner’s Office public information officer.

Police do not believe Flores was the intended target, although the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Investigators have asked for help from the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Fresno Police Department online to anonymously upload any video, photos or digital evidence, or call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP or homicide Det. Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441 or Det. Ben Barnes at 559-621-2421.