San Simeon estate, next to Hearst Ranch, goes to auction after $6.5M listing. See it

Bordering the Hearst Ranch property, a Tuscan-style villa on 6.4 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean heads for auction in August.

The gorgeous Central Coast property, just south of Big Sur, offers 360-degree views of the Santa Lucia Mountain Range and the sea. The home has four bedrooms and three baths and spans 3,187 square feet of living space and low-maintenance, natural landscaping.

“A perfect location on California’s gorgeous Central Coast ... and steps from the beach, this tranquil sanctuary, unique and impossible to duplicate, is one of the most valuable properties on this stretch of coastline,” according to the listing from Elite Auctions, which is handling the sale.

The property, located at 295 Via Piedras Blancas in San Simeon, California, is listed as a no-reserve auction item, meaning there are no restrictions on the bidding and the estate will go to the highest bidder.

The home was listed for sale in September 2019 for $6.5 million before heading to auction.

“It’s unique,” the owner Dr. Javad Sani said in video marketing material for the property. “There’s nothing like it. There will never be a house built like this.”

The home is certified as a vacation rental in case the new owner wants to have “instant income,” according to Elite Auctions.