California electric grid issues Flex Alert, urges conservation, as temperatures rise

Another hot day, another plea for conservation by the managers of California’s electricity grid.

The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday evening, citing high temperatures and a potential strain on the state’s power supplies. The National Weather Service said temperatures will top 100 degrees in parts of the Sacramento Valley sometime Wednesday.

The ISO predicted “an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use. The increase can make electricity supplies tight and cause strain on our power grid.”

The grid manager has now called six Flex Alerts already this year as the ISO labors to prevent a repeat of last August, when an intense heat wave caused rolling blackouts on two consecutive nights.

During a Flex Alert, residents are urged to set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher, avoid running major appliances and taking other steps to conserve. They’re also urged to “pre-cool” their homes by running air conditioners earlier in the day.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m.