Gavin Newsom slams Tucker Carlson, other conservatives over vaccine misinformation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out right-wing provocateur Tucker Carlson during his Monday morning press conference, accusing the Fox News host and other prominent conservatives of spreading vaccine misinformation.

“We are exhausted, respectfully, exhausted by the ideological prism that too many Americans are living under. We’re exhausted by the (Wisconsin Sen.) Ron Johnsons and the Tucker Carlsons. We’re exhausted by the (Georgia Rep.) Marjorie Taylor Greenes, we’re exhausted by the right-wing echo chamber that has been perpetuating misinformation around the vaccine and its efficacy and safety,” Newsom said.

“We’re exhausted by the politicalization of this pandemic, and that includes mask-wearing that has been equated to the Holocaust. It’s disgraceful, it’s unconscionable, and it needs to be called out.”

The remarks came during a press conference where Newsom announced a new requirement that health care workers and state employees must present proof of vaccination or else wear masks and submit to regular COVID-19 testing.

The Democratic governor voiced frustration with people who have refused to get the vaccine, which he said was the best way to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

“It’s a choice to live with this virus, and with all due respect, you don’t have a choice to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else’s lives at risk. That’s the equivalent of this moment with the deadliness and efficiency of the Delta virus,” he said. “You’re putting other people’s, innocent people’s lives at risk. You’re putting businesses at risk. You’re putting at risk the ability to educate our kids by getting them back in-person full time for in-person instruction.”

Newsom pointed out that some of the vaccine’s loudest critics work for employers, like Fox News, that have implemented vaccine passport programs that people like Carlson criticize publicly.

“That’s a hell of a thing,” Newsom said.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.