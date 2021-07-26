Monsoonal rain comes to dry Southern California

Monsoonal rain fell on parched Southern California on Monday.

The precipitation ranged from drizzle to heavy rain, and the National Weather Service issued flood watches and warnings for various areas as thunderstorms moved through.

The rainfall was a stark contrast to the ongoing weather trend in a region locked in drought.

“If you’ve been hearing the pitter patter of rain on your roof, you’re not dreaming!” the San Diego weather office tweeted.

A record .12 inches (3 millimeters) of rain fell in downtown Los Angeles.

“Yeah we know it isn’t much, but we’ll take it!” the LA weather service said in a tweet.