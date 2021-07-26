Ocean meets unspoiled forest: See Big Sur estate for sale for first time in 100 years

A private family lodge in Big Sur on more than 100 acres of unspoiled redwood forest and oceanfront views is on the market for the first time in a century with a price tag of $11.995 million.

“The property consists of over 101 acres of both pristine redwood forest and oceanfront acreage, none of which has been exposed to the public for almost a century as it has been owned by the same family since the 1920s,” listing agent Vilia Kakis Gilles of Sotheby’s International Realty-Carmel Rancho Brokerage told the Sacramento Bee in an email.

“It’s almost impossible to find a property encompassing both a magical forest and ocean front. Add to that a huge, a well-built redwood lodge with every creature comfort you could possibly need along with a caretakers house and an amazing workshop and you’ve got a unicorn,” she added.

The owners have access to miles and miles of private hiking trails without ever leaving the property, according to the official listing. An expansive oceanfront section of the land offers views far up and down the coast.

“From the warm sunlight glinting through the monument redwood forest of Torre Canyon to the calming murmur of the lush flowing creek to the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean as you sit cliffside, your senses will fill with joy,” Gilles wrote for the property’s website.

The main home on the property replaced the original cabins that were torn down in the 1950s, according to realtor.com.

Known as Hathaway Lodge after the Los Angeles family who purchased the acreage generations ago, the main home is a redwood structure designed to accommodate large gatherings. The lodge spans 7,000 square feet. Each of the six bedrooms has en-suite baths. There is a galley kitchen that is commercially outfitted and large living and family rooms.

The lodge was updated in the 1990s, according to realtor.com.

Amenities include an elevator, multiple fireplaces, wet bar, sauna, Jacuzzis, a large study and utility room. In addition, there is a two-bedroom, one-bath caretaker’s home, a self-contained workshop and a four-car garage. The listing notes that the home has excellent fire suppression and water systems.

The property consists of four contiguous lots, with plenty of water on site to be able to add more structures or potentially sell off some of the parcels, Gilles said.

The listing presents an incredibly rare opportunity.

“The property offers complete privacy and immersion in nature where you can hike for miles without ever leaving the property,” Gilles said. “You absolutely cannot see any of the structures from outside of the property. It’s such a gift to be able to breathe and relax without any noise other than the sound of the creek and the breeze through the trees. For a high-profile person craving true privacy or a creative person needing space without distraction from the outside world, this is such a rarity. The property is perfect for either. Also, the size and accommodations already existing would make for an incredible retreat property for groups.”