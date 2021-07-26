California

Boy, 14, drove SUV involved in fatal California crash

The Associated Press

HESPERIA, Calif.

A 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel of an SUV that collided with two other cars, killing a 59-year-old man in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash happened Thursday when the Chevy Tahoe ran a stop sign in Hesperia, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Tahoe collided with a Honda Civic and Kia Sportage. The Kia's driver was injured and died at a hospital, sheriff's officials said.

The coroner's office identified him as Craig Sale, 59, of Hesperia, Southern California News Group reported.

Sheriff's officials had no immediate information on why the underage boy was driving or whether his parents are being investigated. The boy was not identified.

