See flames whirl around California wildfire crews and a ‘fire whirl’ in Alpine County

Dramatic video out of Alpine County where the Tamarack Fire is raging shows UC Davis firefighters surrounded by flames as they battle to save a housing development.

Fire Chief Nathan Trauernicht took the video July 21, 2021.

In another video released July 22, 2021 by Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District shows shows winds whipping up a “fire whirl” at the Tamarack Fire.

The California wildfire season has firefighters taking on multiple blazes across the state. The Dixie Fire in Plumas County has become the state’s largest wildfire this year to date.

The Tamarack Fire has charred over 50,000 acres with minimal containment.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.