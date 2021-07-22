California

Hiker missing in Sequoia National Park. Rangers report he left his pack behind

Officials in Sequoia Kings National Park on Thursday asked for help finding a missing hiker.

Matthew Thoke was last seen about 1 p.m. Wednesday leaving the High Sierra Trail about 3 miles east of the Crescent Meadow trailhead east of Panther Creek.

Thoke split from his group and was hiking towards Crescent Meadow when he walked off trail, downhill to the south, without his pack, a black overnight backpack.

Anyone who thinks they have him, or anyone who hiked along the High Sierra Trail between Kaweah Gap and Crescent Meadow between Wednesday and Thursday, whether or not they saw Thoke, is asked to the dispatch center at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks at 888-677-2746, or by emailing SEKI_Dispatch@nps.gov.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
