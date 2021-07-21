California

Missing hiker found dead at Point Reyes National Seashore

The Associated Press

POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE, Calif.

A hiker who went missing over the weekend at the Point Reyes National Seashore was found dead at the base of a cliff, authorities said.

Mitra Rasti, 58, of San Jose was reported missing by a family member on Sunday after she went for a hike near the seashore’s Bear Valley Visitor Center and didn’t come home, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was found shortly after 6 a.m. Monday at the base of a cliff near Arch Rock, the office said in a statement.

The cause and manner of Rasti’s death will be released after the National Park Service and the Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division complete their investigation, it said.

An autopsy with toxicology testing is scheduled for later this week, the sheriff’s office said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service