Lake Tahoe estate on 30 acres for sale for $8.6 million – yacht included. See it

A secluded 30-acre estate for sale in Lake Tahoe comes with 40-foot yacht and a three-year boat slip lease for $8.6 million.

The Bear Paw Lodge is one of the largest privately held parcels available in Lake Tahoe, according to Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. The six-bedroom, five-bath, 6,112-square-foot retreat — located at 2900 Polaris Road in Tahoe City — is surrounded by the lush Burton Creek State Forest. The 30 acres are groomed.

Listing agent David Gemme of the Gemme Group at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty said in an email that the estate, yacht and boat slip together make an attractive deal.

“In my almost two decades of selling real estate, I have never seen a 30-acre parcel, a grand lodge and a boat slip with a 40 foot yacht be offered in such an exclusive package,” he said.

The “legacy estate” is “designed perfect to host large groups of friends, family and/or to be used as a corporate retreat,” according to the property’s website. “It offers elegant rustic architecture built to captivate its owners bringing the lake and snow-capped mountains of the Sierra into to every window in the house.”

The home is designed in traditional Tahoe-cabin style. Guests enter through a grand room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and views. The residence features spacious common areas, a commercial kitchen and a game loft. There’s also a chef’s kitchen.

A spacious family room features a pool table, foosball, shuffleboard and a 72-inch TV and large sectional couch for movie night or for the big game.

Past the common area are the six spacious bedroom suites with luxurious amenities and lake views.

When it’s time to actually get out on the lake, a 40-foot Sea Ray 400 SLX yacht in a private boat slip is located in the Tahoe City Marina. The slip in the marina has a three-year lease with the deposit paid and first year covered by the seller at the time of sale, according to the listing.

Also included are site assessments by Sagan Design Group and Pioneer Timber Plans for a large entrance gate, four-car garage and family barn.

The home was built in 1998 and last sold in the summer of 2015 for $2.9 million, according to realtor.com.

Home demand in the Lake Tahoe area continued to boom in the second quarter of 2021, according to quarterly real estate reports recently released by Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.

Record-low mortgage rates and COVID-19 pandemic-related buying patterns have created a fast-paced market where home sales are outpacing available inventory, the report said.

“This past year had everyone taking a closer look at their priorities and where they want to live and spend their time,” Brit Crezee, director of marketing for Sierra Sotheby’s International, said in a statement.