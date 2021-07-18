California

Meet the 41 candidates running to replace Gavin Newsom in the California recall

A volunteer with the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign, who did not want to be identified, walks back to a signature-collection table set up in the parking lot of Rivergate Shopping Center after holding a sign at the intersection Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Rancho Cordova.
A volunteer with the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign, who did not want to be identified, walks back to a signature-collection table set up in the parking lot of Rivergate Shopping Center after holding a sign at the intersection Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Rancho Cordova.

Forty-one people are hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election in September, according to a new list released by the Secretary of State’s Office.

The ballot will be comprised of 21 Republicans, eight Democrats, two Green party candidates, one Libertarian and nine no-party-preference candidates.

The number of candidates this year is much smaller than the 135 people who ran in the recall of Democratic Gov. Gray Davis in 2003. Ultimately, Davis was voted out and succeeded by Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Among this year’s candidates are current and former lawmakers, including Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, former GOP Rep. Doug Ose and Jeff Hewitt, a Riverside County supervisor and the lone Libertarian in the race.

Other candidates include Angelyne, the singer and actress known for her iconic billboards in and around Los Angeles. YouTuber Kevin Paffrath, known as “Meet Kevin,” is also running as a Democrat. Caitlyn Jenner, the Olympic athlete and longtime reality TV star, also made the list.

Notably absent from the Saturday candidate tally was conservative talk radio host Larry Elder. In a statement, Elder’s campaign said it submitted every document required by the state and the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters late Friday afternoon, shortly before the two offices closed.

“We expect Larry Elder to be on the final certified list of candidates,” the campaign said in a statement.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the 41 listed candidates have met the qualifications and requirements as determined by law. During the notification period, which ends Wednesday, candidates may challenge an opponent’s ballot designation in Sacramento County Superior Court. The secretary of state will certify the final list of candidates and their ballot designations on Wednesday.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is running as a Republican, but as of Saturday, his title was missing from the secretary of state’s list.

Faulconer spokesperson John Burke, in a statement, said state regulations prohibit candidates from being listed with a title that includes “former.” Instead, the campaign tried submitting the title “retired San Diego Mayor.” Faulconer ended his tenure as mayor in December.

“For reasons that defy common sense the Secretary of State has now questioned this ballot title, and our campaign is currently reviewing our options,” Burke said. “We believe Mayor Faulconer’s ballot title should best reflect his extremely recent record of distinguished service as Mayor of San Diego.”

On Monday, the Secretary of State’s Office will conduct a randomized alphabet drawing to determine what order recall candidates will appear on the September ballot. Election day is Sept. 14, but all registered voters will begin receiving mail ballots starting Aug. 14.

California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks was unimpressed by the candidate announcement over the weekend.

“A list of 41 folks who WON’T be Governor when the #RepublicanRecall is defeated,” Hicks said in a tweet. “Got it.”

A full list of candidates:

Angelyne, entertainer. NPP

Holly L. Baade, mother/business owner. Democrat

David Alexander Bramante, realtor/multifamily developer. Republican

Heather Collins, business owner/hairstylist. Green

John Cox, businessman/accountant/father. Republican

John R. Drake, college student. Democrat

Kevin L Faulconer, ballot designation under review. Republican

Ted Gaines, Board of Equalization member. Republican

Sam L. Gallucci, pastor/CEO/consultant. Republican

James G. Hanink, retired educator. NPP

Jeff Hewitt, Riverside County supervisor. Libertarian

David Hillberg, aircraft mechanic/actor. Republican

Caitlyn Jenner, businessperson/entrepreneur. Republican

Dan Kapelovitz, crimincal defense attorney. Green

Kevin Kiley, California legislator. Republican

Chauncey “Slim” Killens, retired correctional oficer. Republican.

Patrick Kilpatrick, actor/screenwriter/producer. Democrat

Jenny Rae Le Roux, business owner/mother. Republican

Steven Chavez Lodge, retired homicide detective. Republican

Michael Loebs, university lecturer. NPP

David Lozano, executive officer/attorney. Republican

Denis Lucey, teacher. NPP

Jeremiah “Jeremy” Marciniak, no ballot designation. NPP

Diego Martinez, businessman. Republican

Jacqueline McGowan, cannabis policy advisor. Democrat

Daniel Mercuri, farmer/business owner. Republican

David Moore, public school teacher. NPP

Robert C. Newman II, farmer/psychologist. Republican

Doug Ose, farmer/small businessman. Republican

Kevin Paffrath, financial educator/analyst. Democrat

Adam Papagan, entertainer. NPP

Dennis Richter, retail store worker. NPP

Brandon M. Ross, physician/attorney. Democrat

Major Singh, software engineer. NPP

Sarah Stephens, pastor. Republican

Denver Stoner, deputy sheriff. Republican

Anthony Trimino, entrepreneur/CEO. Republican

Joel Ventresca, retired airport analyst. Democrat

Daniel Watts, free speech lawyer. Democrat

Nickolas Wildstar, musician/entrepreneur/father. Republican

Leo S. Zacky, businessman/farmer. Republican

