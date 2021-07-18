After tragic death, Fresno water park operators to fight back against Cal-OSHA report

Island Waterpark in Fresno, California is seen Sunday, June 20, 2021, hours after a man was reported to have drowned there. The park remained open for the Father’s Day weekend crowd. THE FRESNO BEE

Bob Martin, general manager of the Island Waterpark in Fresno, said they would appeal several findings from a Cal/OSHA inspection following a potential Father’s Day drowning.

A field report on the investigation, which was sent to water park management Friday, outlined several operational, mechanical, or training deficiencies, including the presence of black algae at the bottom of the wave pool where a patron was found unconscious and brought to the surface by another patron.

Sirenio Cortez Coronado, 46, of Dinuba, was pulled from the pool on June 20 and, after attempts at CPR, was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“None of the items in the report caused or contributed to the unfortunate death of Mr. Sirenio Coronado,” Martin wrote in an email to The Bee. “The report does not identify anything that the Water Park did or not do that contributed to this incident.”

Martin said the black algae found in the wave pool was not present at the time of the incident, a busy Father’s Day.

“The wave pool was inspected by QSI and Fresno County Department of Health for several days in May prior to opening,” Martin wrote in the email. “Both agencies certified the park to open without mention of any of the items now set forth by Mr. Kelly (the field report was written by Kelley Roberts) in his DOSH report. The black algae did not exist at the time of the incident but was the result of Mr. Robert’s mandate after the accident that the wave pool not be touched or cleaned, or maintained.

“The park contests the finding and will file an appropriate appeal.”

Island Waterpark contests Cal/OSHA field report findings

Island Waterpark also will appeal a finding that it is not performing all of the manufacturer’s required water quality testing procedures as specified in its manual. And, after documentation provided to the Cal/OSHA inspector for Aquatic Facility Operator Certifications was found to be incomplete or missing, Martin said it is requesting information on what is missing from its certifications.

The park also was found to have not reported the incident to the Cal/OSHA Amusement Ride and Tramway Unit immediately and by phone as required and did not preserve the accident scene, reopening shortly after the scene was cleared. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. June 20, and Matt Massey, Island Waterpark operations manager, sent an email the following day, according to the field report, at which time Cal/OSHA started its investigation.

“The wave pool was closed on June 20,” Martin wrote in the email. “Priority was given to responding to the medical emergency, providing support to the family, and identifying and obtaining witness statements. The incident was reported promptly.”

There were several other issues and requirements in the field report. Life rings located around the wave pool were UV damaged, with knotted retrieval lines that restrict the ability to deploy it properly.

There also were several hazards are present that should have been identified during daily pre-opening inspections and corrected before its operation, including loose or corroded ladders; damaged perimeter fencing; missing ‘restricted access’ signage; worn, damaged, and unusable life rings; and rough and sharp edges of the floor surface.

That investigation is ongoing, and Cal/OSHA included preliminary requirements for the water park in its field report. Additional requirements may be issued, and a detailed narrative will follow.

“The Island Water Park has been and continues to be safe for the public,” Martin wrote in the email. “We surpass compliance with all regulations and constantly work to improve the safety of and experience for the people of the Central Valley for the last 20 years.”