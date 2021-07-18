5.1 earthquake strikes off northern California coast

A 5.1 earthquake struck off the northern California coast late Saturday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake just before midnight was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) west of Petrolia in Humboldt County and 56 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of Eureka.

The depth was just over 30 kilometers (18.5 miles).

The shaking could be felt as far south as San Francisco and as far east as beyond Yuba City, according to reports submitted to USGS.

Further details weren't immediately available.