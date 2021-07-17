California

Search for missing boater off Southern California suspended

The Associated Press

CARLSBAD, Calif.

A search for the missing owner of a boat that burned and sank off the Southern California coast was suspended Friday, the Coast Guard said.

The owner, whose name was not released, lived on the 50-foot (15.2-meter) boat Relentless, a Coast Guard statement said.

The boat caught fire off the coast of Carlsbad on Thursday morning. Local authorities and lifeguards responded, and the Coast Guard sent a helicopter and three cutters.

Cutter crews worked to extinguish the fire but the boat was significantly damaged and sank in about 1,800 feet (548 meters) of water.

The search lasted 21 hours and covered 600 square miles (1,554 square kilometers) before it was called off.

  Comments  
