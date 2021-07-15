A man set his car on fire alongside Interstate 80 to try to scare away bears, CHP says

A CHP official douses a car fire that began alongside Interstate 80 in Truckee on July 15, 2021. CHP reports that the man set the fire to try to scare away bears. CHP - Truckee

The California Highway Patrol responded Thursday morning to a car fire in Truckee that the driver reportedly started to try to scare away bears.

According to CHP Officer Carlos Perez, officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to reports of a car fire alongside Interstate 80 near the Farad exit. When officers arrived, they found that a man had lit a fire on the hood of his car in an attempt to “keep bears away,” Perez said.

No bears were found in the area and responding officers determined that the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers were able to extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the hood of the car, but Perez said there was shrubbery in the area and the incident could have ignited a wildfire.

The man, only identified as a California resident in his 30s, was taken into police custody.

“We are always appreciative of additional fire extinguisher training, but in case anyone was wondering, no you (can’t) light a fire on the hood of your vehicle to ‘keep the bears away,’” the CHP Truckee division wrote in a social media post Thursday morning alongside a photo of the incident.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the best way to scare a bear away is to make loud noises and wild motions. Fire will not keep bears away.