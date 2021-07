Driver plunges off cliff to his death near California beach, officials say

A driver died after plunging over a cliff near Pescadero State Beach, California, on Wednesday morning. Cal Fire

A driver died after a car went off a cliff near Pescadero State Beach on Wednesday, California officials said.

Cal Fire said firefighters responded to a report of a car driving off a cliff north of Pescadero State Beach, according to a Twitter post. Crews extricated the driver, who was already dead, from the car, Cal Fire said.

This incident has been turned over to the California Highway Patrol, officials said.

A call by McClatchy News for more information wasn’t immediately returned.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle over cliff north of Pescadero State Beach this morning. The deceased driver was extricated from the vehicle. This case has been turned over to the CHP. pic.twitter.com/Rraf4CmxVc — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 14, 2021

