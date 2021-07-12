California to send $600 stimulus payments to millions. When to expect your check

Millions of Californians earning between $30,000 to $75,000 a year can expect to see $600 in their bank accounts this fall under a budget deal signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday.

State officials anticipate the payments will begin to be issued in early September, California Department of Finance spokesman H.D. Palmer previously told The Sacramento Bee.

The stimulus checks are an extension of the state’s stimulus program that provided one-time $600 payments to low-income Californians earning less than $30,000 a year. Residents who already received the first round of checks will not be eligible to receive another $600. Certain families can qualify to receive a $500 check if they have dependent children regardless of their immigration status.

Newsom proposed the latest stimulus payments in May as the state faced a one-time budget surplus of $76 billion amid the COVID-19 crisis. Overall, about two-thirds of Californians are expected to receive a stimulus check from the state.

