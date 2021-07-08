Woodland police make arrest in April shooting — teen could face attempted homicide charges

A teen police believe had ties to a street gang in Woodland has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred late April.

Woodland Police Department were notified of a shooting near North Kern Ave. around 5 p.m. April 25. A 17-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Woodland Memorial Hospital, according to the news release.

An investigation was initiated by Woodland officers, who were joined by the department’s Gang Task Force. Officers on Tuesday arrested the shooting suspect, a 17-year-old Woodland boy.

The Woodland teen was placed into Yolo County Juvenile Detention Facility. Police said in the release the teen, who was not named because of his age, could face an attempted homicide charge, along with gang enhancements.