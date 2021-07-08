New guidelines for police shooting probes + Caitlyn Jenner to visit Sac + Masks are back in the Capitol

Then-Assemblyman Rob Bonta speaks in the California Legislature. Now Attorney General, Bonta recently laid out guidelines for implementing a new law on state investigation of officer-involved shootings. AP

FIRST UP: Attorney General Rob Bonta lays out guidelines for investigating police shootings





Bonta on Wednesday described how the Department of Justice will go about fulfilling its obligations under Assembly Bill 1506, which requires the state to investigation all incidents of an officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian.

The legislation was one of several police accountability bills signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September following a summer of national protests against police violence. Bonta himself, then an assemblyman, was a co-author.

As of July 1, the Department of Justice will investigate and review the cases prescribed in the law. Based on historical data, Bonta’s office estimates there will be approximately 40 to 50 officer-involved shootings each year that require the DOJ’s involvement.

Bonta on Wednesday told reporters the department has been in “strong and deep collaboration” with local law enforcement over the past months to identify best practices around implementing the law, and said they are moving forward with a “collaborative spirit.”

“Bottom line: Californians deserve to know that there is a fair and impartial process in place to capably and timely investigate officer-involved shootings in the state,” he said.

CAITLYN JENNER TO VISIT SACRAMENTO

California’s celebrity gubernatorial candidate will visit Sacramento on Friday to talk about her decision to intervene in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lawsuit against Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber.

We told you yesterday how Jenner wants to make sure the law governing the recall elections are enforced, and doesn’t trust Weber to mount a “robust, good-faith defense” against the governor. Now, Jenner is going to be taking questions at about the same time the judge hears the case on Friday morning. (If you want to ask Jenner anything specific, let us know in an email, lkorte@sacbee.com).

Meanwhile, it seems the newest recall candidate, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, had a decent first day of fundraising after announcing his bid yesterday. The Rocklin Republican tweeted about receiving $200,000 from nearly 2,000 individual donors a few hours into the campaign.

“This is the answer to Gavin Newsom’s corruption,” he said.

State records show 33 contributions of $1,000 or more to Kiley’s campaign for a total of about $70,000.

Kiley plans to formally launch his campaign with a kickoff event at the Capitol on Saturday at 10 a.m.

MASKS ARE BACK IN THE CAPITOL

Hannah Wiley reported late Tuesday night about California Highway Patrol reinstating masks after an outbreak of nine new COVID-19 cases at the Capitol last week. Effective immediately, masks will have to be worn in the Capitol, Legislative Office Building and district offices, Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras and Assembly Chief Administrative Officer Debra Gravert wrote in Tuesday memos.

Unvaccinated members and employees will also be required to get tested for the virus twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays, beginning July 8. The rapid antigen testing will be conducted in the Capitol from 7 to 9 a.m.

The new rules come less than a month after the Capitol reopened its doors to more members of the public and began lifting some pandemic rules.

Speaking of the coronavirus, you should know that the Delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the U.S., and has appeared in Northern California. Here’s what you should know about staying safe.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“It’s too damn dirty.”

- Gov. Gavin Newsom, touting a $1.1 billion budget to clean up California’s highways. Newsom promoted his message on Wednesday by helping pick up trash along Interstate 80.

