CHP arrests nearly 1,000 people on suspected DUI during Independence Day enforcement period

California Highway Patrol officers made nearly 1,000 suspected DUI arrests on state roadways during a maximum enforcement period, the agency said Tuesday.

From 6:01 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the CHP observed an enforcement period where officers watched for motorists who were speeding, looked to be distracted or possibly driving under the influence.

During the Independence Day MEP, the CHP said in a social media post that officers made 997 arrests, which “translates to an average of an arrest nearly every five minutes.”

At least 43 people were killed in crashes during the period, CHP said. This is the second-highest death total during the enforcement period in the past seven years, according to agency data.

The agency arrested fewer people compared to last year’s enforcement period during Independence Day weekend.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officers in 2020 made 1,317 arrests on suspicion of DUI of alcohol and/or drugs, and at least 36 people were killed in crashes, according to a news release.

CHP officers were busy removing impaired drivers from CA's roadways during the Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period. A total of 997 DUI arrests by CHP between 6:01 p.m., Fri., July 2, and 11:59 p.m., Mon., July 5, translates to an average of an arrest nearly every 5 min. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) July 6, 2021