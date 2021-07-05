Man lighting fireworks in Modesto street struck, killed by car. Driver arrested

A Modesto man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly hitting a man with his car as the man was lighting fireworks in a downtown Modesto street.

The victim was on Burney Street at 16th Street when the suspect, driving northbound in a Toyota Camry, hit him at about 11 p.m., according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The victim died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The suspect fled but a short time later called police to report he’d been driving on Burney when he was distracted by fireworks and thought he might have hit a person.

“Officers met with the driver and determined he was driving while under the influence and may have been speeding at the time of the collision,” according to a press release.

The driver, 34-year-old Jesus Lemus, was also with his 12-year-old child at the time of the collision, according to Bear.

Lemus was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence causing great bodily injury, child endangerment and felony hit & run.

Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Raduechel at RaduechelR@modestopd.com.