How to swim, apply sunscreen, grill and fire up the bonfire – in a safe way

It’s summer. It’s hot. And it’s time to have fun. But everybody must keep safety in mind.

In the video posted above, Cleveland Clinic doctors weigh in on how to make sure we enjoy pools and beaches, the sun on our skin and bonfires and barbecues.

Among their advice, recommendations and observations are the following.

On swimming:

“The most common instance really of these drownings or near drownings happen in public pools or private pools where there are a large amount of people and that might come across as a surprise,” said Dr. Purva Grover of Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

On sun and sunscreen:

“Studies have shown that most of our sun exposure happens in childhood. We’re running around outside playing, we’re playing sports, we’re outside a lot and that’s when we get a lot of our sun exposure, so it’s really important to think about sunscreen and protection at a very young age,” said Dr. Melissa Piliang of Cleveland Clinic.

On barbecuing and bonfire injuries:

Dr. Grover says if you suffer a major burn, seek medical care right away. If the burn is more minor, run it under cool water and wrap in gauze, but never put ice on the burn, which can further damage the tissue.

