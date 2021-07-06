Come see Carlos Santana’s Hawaii vacation home on market for $12.9 million

The elegant Hawaiian vacation home of Carlos Santana is on the market for $12.9 million — but the rock legend will still be able to enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the North Shore of Kauai whenever he wants. After all, he’s bought a larger residence four miles away for $20.5 million.

He bought the four-bedroom, five-bath home on three acres in 2018 for a reported $8 million. Spanning 4,000 square feet, there’s a gourmet kitchen, spacious private master bedroom suite, three private guest bedrooms, high ceilings and lots of natural light.

Outside, the property features a luxurious infinity-edge, in-ground pool and spa that overlooks the ocean. There’s an outdoor kitchen, bar and dining area surrounded by a lush tropical landscape.

“4201 Anini Vista Drive is an elegant island estate located at Kohola Point, with quick access to an incredible Hawaii lifestyle, yet tucked away from the crowds at the end of a private cul-de-sac,”

The beautiful North Shore suits Santana and other celebrities well, said listing agent Neal Norman of Hawai’i Life who also represented Santana the purchase of his new home.

“They love the area and will continue to vacation here,” he said through an email. “It’s a magnficent tropical island with a quaint low-key lifestyle. Nobody bothers celebrities here.”

Norman said the area’s “physical beauty is unsurpassed,” with plenty of opportunities for watersports, hiking, golf and taking in rural nature, waterfalls and rainbows.

Santana’s new Kauai home is located in Princeville. It’s a contemporary residence spanning 8,200 square feet with a large lanai, Mansion Global reported. An central outdoor living space connects four “pods” under a retractable roof, the website reported.

Kohola is the Hawaiian word for Humpback Whale, and these majestic creatures are often seen from the bluffs above Anini Beach during the winter months. Perched high above the Pacific Ocean and exquisitely designed, the home offers expansive views of the towering 50-foot waves, marine life, and passing ships below