Fly over Sacramento area flower fields where zinnias are as colorful as fireworks

Zinnias are bursting with color in the Sacramento Valley, a mid-summer event.

Some local farmers grow zinnias and other flowers for seed. The seeds are eventually planted in gardens across the nation.

A video posted Thursday by John Hannon for Sacramento Valley Water gives a colorful look at the zinnias grown for seed at M3 Ranches in Yolo County, near Sacramento. The ranch also grows sunflowers.

Zinnias are one of the easiest flowers to grow, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. They grow quickly, bloom heavily and offer an explosion of colors.