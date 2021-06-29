What we know about the Lava Fire burning near city of Weed in Northern California

Here’s what we know about the Lava Fire, which erupted last week in Siskiyou County after a lighting strike and so far has burned more than 20 square miles in a rural area of Northern California, sending smoke plumes into the air that could be seen as far away as Tehama County:

Cause: A lighting strike Friday hit a tree and sparked a small fire in an extremely remote area of an old lava flow east of Weed. Since ignition, the fire has continued to spread and endanger area communities and marijuana farms.

Size: As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was 13,300 acres, and was at 20% containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which is managing the response.

Location: Fire is burning 3½ miles east of Weed and 4½ miles southeast of Lake Shastina.

Firefighting resources: Forest Service officials said Tuesday 800 personnel are battling the blaze, and that air units have been hampered by high winds. Cal Fire teams also are fighting the fire.

Damages/injuries: One man was shot to death by police Monday night at a road closure at the Mount Shasta Vista subdivision. Authorities say the man was shot after he opened fire on officers at the scene, which included Siskiyou County deputies, Etna Police Department officers and a California Fish and Wildlife warden.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries Monday. No reports of other injuries or property damage were released as of Tuesday afternoon.

Evacuations/road closures: Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley ordered evacuated off Big Springs Road from Highway 97 to McDonald Lane. Mount Shasta Vista subdivision also ordered evacuated, along with homes on the north side of Hoy Road, both east and west sides of Big Springs Road, Harry Cash Road, 4 Corners to Hart Road and County Road A-12. Highway 97 closed for 30 miles between Weed and Juniper Lodge.

Shelters: The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services said in a release Tuesday that the Red Cross will now be operating an evacuation shelter at Jackson Street School at 405 Jackson St. in Yreka. There is a large parking area available for trailers, officials said.

Outlook: Firefighters are concerned about the potential for the fire to burn toward Interstate 5 and the city of Weed, which was not under any evacuation warning Tuesday. Shifting winds are expected to continue, along with hotter, drier weather.

