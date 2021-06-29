7-year-old boy drowns at Lake Natoma. Officials warn lake visitors to wear life jackets

A 7-year-old boy drowned at Lake Natoma on Saturday after wandering away from his family.

The boy was missing for about an hour before lifeguards found him in approximately 20 feet of water, officials said.

His family was at Nimbus Flat when they noticed his absence at around 3:55 p.m. and alerted officials. The water was cleared as lifeguards searched the area. His body was found just before 5 p.m.

In a statement to ABC10, California State Parks representative Adeline Yee said the boy was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center, but was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials confirmed that the boy was not wearing a life jacket.

Eleazar Ivarrola, who was at the lake that day, said an emergency patrol boat appeared at the scene. a witness to Saturday’s tragedy. “We asked what happened and (we learned) he did not make it and my heart just dropped,” Ivarrola told a reporter from KCRA 3.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“That little boy was surrounded by a hundred people and nobody saw anything,” Paul Martinez, another witness to Saturday’s tragedy, told KCRA. “So my message to the parents is: keep an eye on your child.”

Drowning rates in California have significantly decreased in recent years thanks to more strict fencing monitored entry into pools.

But the California Department of Developmental Services reports that drowning remains a leading cause of injury-related deaths in the state. The CDC reports that drowning is the second-leading cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4.

California State Parks has a loaner program for life jackets that allows visitors to borrow one during their time at the park.