California Democrats move to change election rules ahead of Gavin Newsom recall

California lawmakers on Monday are expected to pass a bill that will change portions of the state elections code in an effort to benefit Gov. Gavin Newsom in the all-but-certain recall election to be held later this year.

Assembly Bill 152 would let state officials bypass one of the steps of certifying the recall election.

Under current law, the Department of Finance will issue a cost estimate, after which, the Joint Legislative Budget Committee has 30 days to review and comment on the costs. Both the review by finance and the review by lawmakers were steps put into place less than four years ago by Democratic lawmakers.

AB 152, which is expected to be voted on in both chambers Monday, would let the Secretary of State’s office certify the recall before the joint committee has had 30 days to review the estimate, so long as the Legislature has appropriated the funds it determines “reasonably necessary” to conduct the recall election.

Earlier this month, counties sent the state cost estimates totaling $215 million, which lawmakers have agreed to cover.

The changes could speed up the timeline for a Newsom recall. Once the Secretary of State’s office certifies the recall, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is required to schedule the election in no less than 60 days and no more than 80 days. Some Democrats have suggested an earlier recall date will benefit the governor, who is currently riding a wave of approval as California reopens and the state coffers are overflowing with an $80 billion surplus.

The bill being voted on Monday is in contrast to the measures passed four years ago, when Democrats adjusted the recall rules to help State Sen. Josh Newman’s odds of surviving a recall. At that time in 2017, lawmakers were looking to extend the timeline of certifying the recall election for the ballot, and added the review period that they’re now trying to bypass.

AB 152 will also allocate $35 million to the Secretary of State’s office to conduct the recall election. During a Senate budget committee hearing on Monday, some Republicans voiced concerns about the office receiving those recall funds, after it contracted with a “Team Biden” firm for voter outreach in the 2020 election.

“What kind of assurances can we give to the public that contracts won’t go to firms with political ties?” said Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield.

Tim Weber, with the Department of Finance, suggested senators direct those concerns to the Secretary of State’s office.

