California power grid manager not planning on Flex Alert amid West Coast heat wave

California’s largest electrical grid operator changed course Sunday after saying it could issue a Flex Alert on Monday, which would have asked residents to voluntarily conserve energy as a heat wave pushes demand on the grid.

The California Independent System Operator, which manages about 80% of the state’s energy supply, said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon that it was “poised to call” a Flex Alert on Monday due to high temperatures which have been pushing residential air conditioning units into overdrive this month.

Later in the afternoon, however, the ISO reversed course, saying that it was no longer planning on issuing a Flex Alert.

“Projected resource deficiencies addressed in the day-ahead market; there are now sufficient supplies to meet expected demand,” grid operator officials wrote in a social media update. “Continuing to monitor weather conditions and ask Californians to stay prepared.”

A Flex Alert from the ISO would have indicated a strain on energy supply that has a potential to destabilize the state’s grid if action isn’t taken. Last summer, an August heatwave and its accompanying surge in energy demand forced the ISO to implement rolling blackouts for two nights in order to maintain grid stability.

The ISO has already asked Californians to conserve energy several times this month. The first Flex Alert of the year was issued on June 11 amid triple-digit heat and no blackouts were necessary. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 17 declared a state of emergency over the heat wave, as several more calls for conservation were issued by the grid operator that week.

During a Flex Alert, the California ISO recommends cooling your home beforehand and setting your thermostat to 78 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Additionally, ISO officials recommend avoiding major appliances and turning off any unnecessary lights.

West Coast heat wave

Temperatures in Northern California are expected to be scorching in the days ahead. An excessive heat warning is in effect for parts of the region through Wednesday evening, as triple-digit heat is predicted.

The Sacramento area is not included in the heat warning — and SMUD is not managed by the ISO, but rather by the Balancing Authority of Northern California — but the state’s northern reaches will see dangerously hot weather.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office forecasts daily highs for the duration of the heat warning ranging from 100 to 113 degrees in the Valley north of Yuba County all the way to the Oregon state line, bringing potentially record-breaking temperatures.

On Sunday, the weather service noted that Redding has already seen 13 days at or above 100 degrees, approaching a 2015 record for triple-digit days this month.

“The June record for most 100°F days is 17 days set back in 2015,” meteorologists wrote on Twitter. “Given the current forecast, expect Redding area to tie this record as the month wraps up in several days.”

On Saturday, Red Bluff Airport came close to breaking a 2013 record of 116 degrees, coming just one degree shy. It was the hottest day there since the record was set, according to the weather service. Redding Airport tied a 2017 record the same day, hitting 114 degrees.

Much of Oregon and Washington are also expected to see sweltering heat over the next few days. Portland could reach 109 degrees on Sunday, which would be a record for the city. Sacramento will likely hit 99 degrees on Sunday, while Redding is expected to be 113 degrees and Chico is expected to be 107 degrees, according to the weather service.