Still haven’t got your REAL ID? California DMV enticing drivers with deal through year’s end

If you’ve been waiting to get your REAL ID, now may be your best time to act.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced this week that it would be offering free REAL ID upgrades to Californians who renewed or received a driver’s license or identification card during the pandemic.

As of May 3, 2023, U.S. citizens will only be able to board planes with a passport or federally approved document, such as a REAL ID. These will also be required to enter military bases and federal facilities.

When renewing a license or identification card, a fee is charged. The cost varies depending on the kind of license and vehicle. Anyone who received a non-REAL ID during the pandemic can now upgrade it with the fee waived, DMV officials said. The offer is valid through Dec. 31.

“We don’t want Californians to pay the price for not getting a REAL ID during the pandemic,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “If you act now, you can take advantage of this offer and upgrade to a REAL ID for free.”

To apply for a REAL ID card, you must provide documentation that includes your date of birth and full name, such as an unexpired U.S. passport, a copy of a birth certificate, or an unexpired permanent resident card.

You must also provide a document that shows your full name and Social Security number (though it is possible to get a REAL ID even if you are ineligible for a Social Security number). Finally, you must provide two printed documents that show that you live in California, such as a rental or lease agreement, a home utility bill or employment documents.

You can find out more about California’s REAL ID program by visiting the DMV website.