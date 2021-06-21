See gorgeous Lake Tahoe area home with indoor water park for sale for $6.25 million

A 10,699-square-foot estate near South Lake Tahoe, which features an indoor water park with a deep pool, a slide, fountains, steam room, hot tub and wet bar, has hit the market for $6.25 million.

The country club-style residence, called The Sanctuary, is tucked into nearly four acres of landscaped grounds on the eastern slopes of the Sierra and comes with tennis and sports courts, too.

The spacious five-bedroom, six-bath home with an au-pair suite puts the primary living areas on the entry level. The master suite has a sitting room and sun deck. There’s a chef’s kitchen, great room, formal and informal dining areas, a library, a gym and billiards room with a coffered ceiling and green marble bar.

Downstairs are the media room and guest bedrooms.

The indoor water park opens onto a covered stone patio. The fitness room looks out at the deep-water pool. The gated property has a viewing pavilion for the tennis court and a six-car garage.

“Entertainment options are endless,” according to the official listing. “The play and revelry will abound, spilling out across stone patios onto the landscaped grounds, and continuing on to the the tennis pavilion and sport court.”

The estate’s owner is a “highly accomplished tennis player” who did not want to be identified, according to a representative of Sierra Sotheby’s Realty, which holds the listing. The listing agents are Katherina Haug and Craig Miller of Sierra Sotheby’s Realty.

The tennis pro has played in all four major tournaments, the U.S. Open, Wimbledon, Australian Open and French Open, the representative said.

The home, built in 2003, is entered through a custom hand-hewn mahogany front door, “an homage to Nevada’s desert flowers,” the listing states. The foyer has an inlaid wood and marble matrix, “representing the wood-types found throughout the home: hickory, cherry, alder, Brazilian cherry, oak and maple.”

The home offers views of the majestic Sierra Nevada mountains.

“Raise your family, entertain your friends and enjoy your private country club lifestyle framed by the majestic backdrop of the Sierra Nevada Mountains,” according to the official listing.

The home was listed a year ago for $5.9 million, according to realtor.com.

Gardnerville is located in the Carson River Valley in Nevada and is a short drive to Heavenly Ski Resort.