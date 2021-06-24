Millions of Californians are set to get tax rebates in a new state budget. Do you qualify?

Californians earning under $75,000 per year are expected to receive tax rebates worth hundreds of dollars once a new state budget is approved.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers are still ironing out details of the budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, but they’ve already agreed on the rebates.

Two-thirds of Californians would receive the $600 payments, according to the plan. Certain families with dependents, regardless of immigration status, will be able to qualify for an additional $500, meaning payments could total up to $1,100 for some Californians.

Checks will begin to be distributed in early September, according to H.D. Palmer, spokesman for the California Department of Finance.

That’s on top of the one-time direct payments many low-income Californians – including undocumented immigrants with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers – are in the process of receiving under the state’s Golden State Stimulus program. Those rebates range from $600 to $1,200.

Newsom proposed the latest rebates in May as the state found itself with a one-time budget surplus of $76 million amid the coronavirus pandemic.

