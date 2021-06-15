Bar that defied COVID rules, sparked protests, evicted in California, officials say

The Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill in Burbank was evicted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after the bar defied COVID restrictions. Google Maps

A California restaurant has been evicted after defying state and local coronavirus orders and after the bar owner was arrested multiple times, according to officials.

The Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill in Burbank was evicted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, city officials said.

The building was turned over to the property owner “as the last step in the eviction process she initiated against Tinhorn Flats,” officials said.

Lucas Lepejian, owner of the bar, was arrested multiple times in April after he removed sandbags placed in front of the building by the city after it was accused of violating COVID restrictions, McClatchy News previously reported.

“This is the kind of Police Enforcement we are dealing with … they are coming in heavy handed afraid that Tinhorn Flats will make burgers and serve beers. Lucas is back out of jail for the 3rd time. What a truly sad time in Burbank CA. We will not comply,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post at the time.

Lepejian has fought with Burbank officials over whether his business was allowed to stay open during the pandemic.

Officials said the business continued offering outdoor dining after the practice was banned in Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

The restaurant’s business license was also revoked in February and the city got permission from a judge to shut off the bar’s electricity weeks later, CBS Los Angeles reported.

In March, Lepejian removed the doors from the restaurant after it was issued a temporary restraining order allowing Burbank to shut down the bar, NBC Los Angeles reported.

“We found out a judge signed off on padlocking our doors, so we took matters into our own hands,” Lepejian said. “If you don’t have doors, there’s nothing to (padlock.) We will continue to operate.”

Disputes over the business have even sparked protests. Three people in late May were arrested after a judge decided not to lift a preliminary injunction on the bar keeping it shut down, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The city said the recent eviction is a separate legal issue from the temporary restraining order and the preliminary injunction issued against the bar for continuing to operate after its conditional use and public health permits were revoked.

McClatchy News has reached out to the restaurant owner for comment.